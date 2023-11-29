Steph Shannon, Kansas City Film Office director, announces departure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The director of Kansas City, Missouri’s Film Office and Kansas City Film Commissioner Steph Shannon announced Tuesday plans to step away from her role.

During her nearly 10 years in the role, Shannon worked to expand the presence of the KC Film Office, eventually leading to the passage of a Kansas City film incentive that took effect in 2016.

“I have loved this job with all my being,” Shannon said in a release Tuesday. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve as the Kansas City Film Commissioner.”

Shannon said she is “excited for the future of Kansas City film.”

“I know the next person to hold this role will be supported by our community and will help us move forward,” Shannon said.

Mayor Quinton Lucas took to social media Tuesday morning to express his thanks to Shannon for her work.

Happy trails to Film Commissioner Steph Shannon. Rebuilding @KansasCityFilm in 2014, Steph brought internationally-acclaimed projects to Kansas City such as Queer Eye and The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning. Steph is a star in the industry and for KC. We will miss her. pic.twitter.com/QR4h6HTlk9 — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) November 28, 2023

Lucas said there will be additional discussion “over the weeks ahead” about the search for Shannon’s replacement.

As film commissioner, Shannon collaborated to bring projects to Kansas City, including "Queer Eye" and the "Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning," among hundreds of other projects.

