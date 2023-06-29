Stolen truck from Caldwell County leads to multi-county pursuit, crashes in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A multi-county pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended just after 10 a.m. on Thursday in Clay County after sheriff's deputies deployed stop sticks and the vehicle crashed, according to a tweet from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The truck was stolen from a Casey's General Store in Polo, Missouri, which is located in Caldwell County, according to a Facebook post from the Ray County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy found the stolen truck on Palmer Drive and began a pursuit during which the female driver struck two Ray County deputy vehicles.

During the pursuit, the driver drove the stolen vehicle into Clay County, where it wrecked after deputies deployed a tire-deflation device. The incident ended at Glenn Hendren Drive and Nashua Road.

The driver is in custody, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

