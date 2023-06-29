Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Stolen truck from Caldwell County leads to multi-county pursuit, crashes in Clay County

Clay County pursuit
Twitter: @SheriffClayCo
A pursuit ended in Clay County, Missouri, after sheriffs deployed Stop Sticks and the vehicle crashed.
Clay County pursuit
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 13:58:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A multi-county pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended just after 10 a.m. on Thursday in Clay County after sheriff's deputies deployed stop sticks and the vehicle crashed, according to a tweet from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The truck was stolen from a Casey's General Store in Polo, Missouri, which is located in Caldwell County, according to a Facebook post from the Ray County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy found the stolen truck on Palmer Drive and began a pursuit during which the female driver struck two Ray County deputy vehicles.

During the pursuit, the driver drove the stolen vehicle into Clay County, where it wrecked after deputies deployed a tire-deflation device. The incident ended at Glenn Hendren Drive and Nashua Road.

The driver is in custody, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app