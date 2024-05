KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight storms that rolled through the metro knocked out power to nearly 90,000 customers overnight.

About 11:30 p.m. nearly 90,000 Evergy customers were without power.

Power crews began working and at 5:15 a.m. Evergy reported 918 outages impacting 37,047 customers..

BPU reported 92 outages impacting 10,304 customers, and Independence Power and Light reported 7 outages effecting 134 customers.