Stone Gate Pool in Overland Park closed until further notice due to a maintenance issue

Jordan Betts
The City of Shawnee is gearing up to open up their pools on Saturday.
Posted at 4:40 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 17:40:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Stone Gate Pool in Overland Park will be closed until further notice due to a maintenance issue.

This means just two of the five pools in the city are open to the public.

The city previously told 41 Action News that the Marty Pool and Bluejacket Pool would be closed for the summer due to a life guard shortage.

The Young's Pool and Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center are still open from noon to 7 p.m. every day.

