'Stop means stop': Platte County school bus violations surpass 80 in 1st 3 months

Drivers in Platte County continue to ignore flashing stop signs on school buses — putting the lives of children in danger.

Platte County R-3 School District officials say the number of illegal school bus pass violations has now climbed above 80 incidents since the school year began less than three months ago.

"You take the trust in the school buses to get them to school on time, and then you get people that just don't pay attention to the stop sign, and it could hurt anybody," said Regina Tucker, a parent in the district.

Tucker allowed us to observe at her daughter’s bus stop, where cameras have caught multiple drivers illegally passing stopped buses with extended stop arms and flashing red lights.

“I just kind of throw my hands up in the air, and I know they've got cameras and stuff that they can get the license plate, but that bothers me a whole bunch," said Tucker. "It's the law. You're supposed to stop."

Platte County R-3 Director of Transportation JT Thomas says he’s deeply frustrated by how often drivers are ignoring the law — and the danger it creates for children boarding or exiting the bus.

"Frustrated. Our major concern always is the safety of the children when people are doing this and blatantly running it, it is, is putting our children in danger, and that's what makes me angry," said Thomas.

The district upgraded its school bus stop-arm cameras last year. With the new technology, the district is able to get alerts in real time and capture the license plate of those violating the law.

Thomas says other school districts across the Kansas City area are reporting similar trends.

"It’s surprising how many people have called or let me know that they’re appalled by the number of things we’re getting,” said Thomas. “A lot of the other districts that I talk to are seeing somewhat the same thing.”

Parents like Tucker hope that increased attention — and stronger enforcement — will finally convince drivers to stop when they see the red lights flashing.

Pay attention to stopped buses,” said Tucker. “Whether they’re crossing in front or getting on in the driveway — that’s the law. They need to stop.”

