Store sees increase in lottery players as Mega Millions reaches 1.1 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot grew overnight to one point one billion dollars and people living across the KC metro are feeling lucky.

On Thursday, Red X in Riverside saw an influx of people waiting in line to get their hands on a lottery ticket. Employees say sales have been through the roof and if they were to sell the winning ticket, they are ready for sales to increase even more.

"Everybody's really excited about you know," said Red X employee Sara Burdett. it's kind of a like a rush to get your own ticket. like the golden ticket kind of thing going on right now."

Customers who were waiting inside to get their ticket told KSHB they have a few tricks up their sleeve. Some said they're picking lucky numbers within the family, others are limiting themselves anywhere between three tickets to dropping $200 on tickets.

"Three tickets, that's it," said customer Jesse Contreras." I see people buy 20 of them. all you need is one ticket."

Kimberly Neely has gotten lucky before, she won the Missouri Lottery once and has plans to leave the area if she wins.

"So I'm gonna get direct deposit, but I'm going straight to the airport," said Neely.

The estimated cash value is $648.2 million, winners have to pay both state and federal taxes on top of that sum. There's also an option of choosing to receive the full amount in 30 graduated annuity payments throughout 29 years minus taxes.

"If you're not disciplined, if you can't put things in an investment and leave them there, maybe you're better off with yearly checks," explained UMKC economic professor, Larry Wigger.

Wigger explained investing money won while playing the lottery can lead to a better pay out, but it depends on the individual person, which is why acquiring financial and legal help is encouraged.

"Retain legal counsel right as soon as possible, protect those rights and to minimize your tax burden right, so you want you want legal advice that has financial and tax accounting expertise," said Wigger.

