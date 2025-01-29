Store manger shoots man charging at him with knife in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A store manager shot a man who allegedly charged at him with a knife at a store in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting at the convenience store located at E. 11th Street and Grand Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they located the suspect, Marcus Webb, on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital.

Webb was charged in the incident.

Officers spoke with the manager, who told them he shot Webb in self-defense after Webb jumped over the counter and charged at him with what was later identified as a brisket knife, according to court documents.

The owner of the store showed officers surveillance video that confirmed the manager's account of the incident.

A customer who was inside the store with his 8-year-old son also spoke with police and said he saw the commotion unfold, including Webb jumping over the counter.

He told police that the store manager, "saved his life and his son's life, and he would be willing to testify to it being self-defense."

In an interview with detectives, the manager said Webb had entered the store earlier in the day and was escorted out after going behind the counter.

When Webb returned, he was armed with a knife and jumped onto the counter.

The manager said he managed to get from behind the counter and Webb began chasing him.

He told police he managed to get some distance between Webb and that's when he shot him.

A witness told police he heard Webb say, "You shot me, I'm dying." The cashier responded, "I didn't want to shoot you, you were trying to stab me," to which Webb replied, "I didn't want to stab you, I wanted to kill you."

