Storm damage reported around KC metro overnight

Overnight storms brought a tree down on top of a home in the area of 38th and Agnes in KCMO.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was some storm damage reported overnight around the Kansas City metro after severe storms moved through.

KSHB 41 received a call about damage in the area of 38th and Agnes in Kansas City, Missouri.

We found a tree on a house in that area.

KSHB 41 also found a tree blocking the road at Red Bridge and Washington in south Kansas City.

KSHB 41 is currently checking out other reports of damage in the Shawnee area.

Work also continues on restoring power to thousands of people around the metro because of the storms.

