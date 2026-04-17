KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A possible tornado struck parts of Belton on Friday night, leaving damage to homes and power outages in its wake.

The National Weather Service reported a tornado around 5:15 p.m. in the area of Interstate 49 and Missouri Highway 58.

Belton officials provided an update on the storm's response in a press conference around 7:30 p.m. Friday. You can watch in the video player below.

'Response was immediate': Officials discuss damage in Belton from possible tornado

KSHB 41 News viewer Maddie Martin shared a video showing the possible tornado from near 203rd Street and Prospect.

Viewer captures video of possible Belton tornado

KSHB 41 News reporter Fernanda Silva found damage to roofs of homes, trees downed and power lines down.

Storm damage reported from possible tornado Friday in Belton

As of 6 p.m. Friday, Evergy reported more than 4,000 customers without power.

As of 7 p.m., the Cass County Sheriff's Office was blocking S. Mullen Road near 58 Highway to Cambridge Road and Kent Drive due to downed power lines.

City officials have been providing updates on the city's Facebook page . There is a storm shelter open at Belton High School 801 W. North Avenue.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Provided to KSHB 41 A neighborhood in Belton suffered damage from a possible tornado on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Provided to KSHB 41 A neighborhood in Belton suffered damage from a possible tornado on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Provided to KSHB 41 A neighborhood in Belton suffered damage from a possible tornado on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Provided to KSHB 41 A neighborhood in Belton suffered damage from a possible tornado on Friday, April 17, 2026.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—