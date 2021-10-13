Storms move quickly through Kansas City area Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City experienced brief but strong storms early Wednesday morning.

A line of thunderstorms moved through the area around 6 a.m.

Those same storms produced severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado watches in parts of Kansas.

Wichita, KS just went under their first Tornado Watch since 2019. There were no Tornado Watches this year or last year in Wichita, which is just shocking. Kansas City has gone 869 days without a Tornado Watch (May 28, 2019). We are tracking this stormy night on @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/VzUareK2kF — Gary Lezak (@glezak) October 13, 2021

NBC affiliate KSNW in Wichita even reported a tornado touchdown near Cimarron, Kansas.

The National Weather Service tracked wind speeds around 40 miles per hour.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery expects the storm to last around two hours for each area it moves through.

Drivers should keep an eye on the wet and windy conditions as they hit the roads.