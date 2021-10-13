Watch
Storms move quickly through Kansas City area Wednesday morning

KC Scout
Storms moved quickly through the Kansas City area on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
Posted at 6:18 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 07:18:28-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City experienced brief but strong storms early Wednesday morning.

A line of thunderstorms moved through the area around 6 a.m.

Those same storms produced severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado watches in parts of Kansas.

NBC affiliate KSNW in Wichita even reported a tornado touchdown near Cimarron, Kansas.

The National Weather Service tracked wind speeds around 40 miles per hour.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery expects the storm to last around two hours for each area it moves through.

Drivers should keep an eye on the wet and windy conditions as they hit the roads.

