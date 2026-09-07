Storms shutter Labor Day SantaCaliGon Festival

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Labor Day was supposed to cap off the 54th annual SantaCaliGon Days, unfortunately weather had different plans.

KSHB-41 was at the scene on Monday morning where several booths were seen knocked over with merchandise damaged from Sunday evening storms.

As a result, the festival portion of the event will be closed on September 7.

"The decision was made with the safety of festival vendors, participants and visitors as the top priority, as crews continue to assess and address storm damage throughout the area," the festival wrote on its website.

There is some good news, however, for those who were planning to spend their holiday at the festival.

The SantaCaliGon carnival will be open from 11am through 5pm.

Businesses throughout Independence Square will also be open.

As previously reported weather knocked out power to approximately 35,000 customers from Kansas City through Cass County, Missouri.

