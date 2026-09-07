Strong storms knock out power to thousands across the Kansas City metro, leaving damage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Storms on Sunday night created some short-lived havoc for people across the Kansas City metropolitan area.

According to the Evergy outage map, approximately 35,000 customers are without power, from pockets of neighborhoods in Kansas City, Missouri, down through Cass County, Missouri.

The Raymore Police Department in Missouri is reporting that power lines are down in certain neighborhoods.

Citizen reports into KSHB 41 indicate there are tree limbs down on Raymore's east side, impacting power lines.

The city of Harrisonville, Missouri, also put in a social media post about damage to power lines outside of Pleasant Hill that has contributed to the community's power outages.

"Evergy has informed City staff that their transmission lines outside of Pleasant Hill were affected by the storms that rolled through Cass County. These lines feed our power grid here in Harrisonville and are what has caused the outages you have experienced," the city wrote on Facebook. "We are hopeful that Evergy will finish their repairs soon, but wanted to let you know that you may experience a slight outage during their repair process."

Kansas City Irish Fest also closed the grounds before 8:00 p.m. as severe Thunderstorms were expected to roll through downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

In a social media post, organizers wrote, "For your safety, we’re closing the festival and will not reopen. Please continue to shelter in place, and if you do exit, please exit parking garages safely."

Just after 9:00 p.m., organizers announced that they would "see you next year" as the remainder of Sunday's event would come to a close.

Additionally, just after 10:00 p.m., the Kansas City Board of Public Utilities in Kansas reported that 676 people are also without power following the storms.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Iowa, Kansas and Missouri until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/4KwaqtjYCH — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) September 6, 2026

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, put out a Severe Thunderstorm Warning on Sunday afternoon for a large portion of western Missouri and parts of southwest Iowa.

That warning has since expired.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a scene at 115 NW Harlem Road where crews found part of an existing "rain roof" blown off a building.

KCFD

There were no injuries recorded in the incident or structural damage found. All occupants can remain in their units. Fire crews requested City Planning and Dangerous Buildings to participate in the response.

KSHB 41 reached out to Evergy late Sunday evening and received the following statement:

"Evergy has about 35,000 customers out after storms moved through the Kansas City Metro area Sunday evening. The largest number of outages were in Leavenworth and Johnson counties in Kansas and Cass, Jackson, Buchanan and Clay counties in Missouri. Crews are restoring power and will continue to work until all customers are restored."

This story is developing and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.