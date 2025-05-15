Stowers Institute in KC is leading research on stem cells and cancer treatment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the last 25 years, the Li Lab at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research in Kansas City, Missouri, has taken part in groundbreaking research related to stem cells and the role it plays in cancer treatment. Their next 25 years are just as promising.

"By making discoveries, we hope we can benefit human health,” Dr. Linheng Li, an investigator with the institute, said. He leads stem cell research. His work focuses on two different types of adult stem cells. Ultimately, he’s studying how these cells can lead to cancer, or the inability to treat it.

“Stem cell, we know, is like a seed of the tree in our body,” Dr. Li said. “In different tissues, you have different stem cells.”

Dr. Li and his team look at the environment these cells are set in, and how disruptions in them can lead to certain cancers.

“We do have ongoing research toward these directions, and there is a promising target, and also promising results came out from our research for the future,” Dr. Li said.

Their findings are profound. Their stem cell research has allowed them to better understand the setup of tumors, and their greater impact on the immune system.

In the Li Lab, the possibilities are near endless. It’s why post-doctoral researcher Ian Freed said he’s there now. Freed is researching DNA sequences, focused on teaching your body how to fight diseases.

"That has implications for cancer and stem cells, Parkinson's, like any sort of disease that you can think of,” Freed said. “"It unlocks a lot of interesting possibility."

