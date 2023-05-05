Strangers offer sympathies to 6-year-old killed in KCK shooting during memorial

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — 6-year-old Sir-Antonio Brown's memorial is pulling people in from all over the Kansas City area.

People drove by, walked up or came from across town to pay their respects to a grieving family.

“That sun is shining and it’s raining,” said Rashonda Mayes, who lives in Kansas City, Kansas.

Sir’s memorial was greeted by the light of day and the sympathies of strangers.

A 6-year-old's favorite things, toys, bikes, balls, and balloons, now mark his memorial.

“I stopped because I felt a spirit pass by me while I was passing the balloons,” said Mayes. “This baby was 6 years old. My condolences go to the family I pass by here every day. I don’t know them, but I can feel for them.”

One man coming from Olathe to send love to Sir’s family.

“It just tears me apart to see this,” said George Wilson. “My heart goes out to your family, My sympathy and my condolences. He’s on my heart I saw his face last night.”

Many were unable to comprehend how a 6-year-old was killed.

“When you walk up here, and you do gunfire and you got kids out here,” said Wilson. “This is a little kid sitting out here, whoever did this, they seen this child, kids play outside.”

Not knowing how to help, they say all that’s left is to pray.

“I pray that they would be brought to justice and I’m praying for them as well almighty Father to understand what they did and what they took away,” said Wilson.

Sir’s family told KSHB 41 they are concentrating on funeral arrangements.

KCKPS, KCPD, the FBI and ATF are working on this case.

