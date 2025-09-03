Strawberry Hill Neighborhood shows support for fallen KCK officer with blue ribbons

KANSAS CITY, Kan — The Strawberry Hill community is wrapping its neighborhood in blue ribbons to honor fallen Kansas City, Kansas Police Officer Hunter Simoncic.

Residents lined 5th Street—the gateway into the neighborhood—with ribbons ahead of the officer’s funeral, encouraging others across Wyandotte County to do the same.

“5th street is kind of the gateway in Strawberry Hill. So a lot of the employee for the Unified Gov. drive up this street and I think it gives them a sense of caring that we really do care what’s happened and try to support them however we can," said resident Rose Eilts.

Rose Eilts with the Strawberry Hill Association said the effort reflects the neighborhood’s identity.

“A sense of community. We are very fortunate that we all get along and feel close together and very supported," said Eilts.

For many, the show of support comes with fresh grief. Just a month ago, the county mourned the death of Deputy Elijah Ming. Now, neighbors say they’re leaning on each other while standing with local law enforcement.

“We actually have four KCKPD officers that live on Strawberry Hill. So we definitely feel camaraderie with them and understand how deep this loss is for them," said Eilts.