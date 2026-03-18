Stream advisory issued following fuel tank incident at Tuttle Creek Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The public is advised to avoid entering Tuttle Creek Cove on Tuttle Creek Lake after high winds Sunday knocked a fuel cell holding 1,800 gallons of diesel fuel into the water.

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On Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a stream advisory for the cove due to diesel fuel being released from the commercial barge fuel tank, per a press release from KDHE.

The advisory will be rescinded after remediation efforts are finished and contact with the water is deemed safe.

KDHE, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 are working to determine the extent of the spill “to maintain minimal impact on the affected area.”

Tuttle Creek Lake is located just north of Manhattan, Kansas.

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