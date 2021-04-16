Street Medicine KC founder, Jae Edgar Bennett, dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jae Edgar Bennett, who founded Street Medicine KC , has died, the nonprofit announced Friday in a post on Facebook.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our Founder and Executive Director, Jae Edgar Bennett," Street Medicine KC said in the Facebook post. "His dedication to the community is something truly special. Our board and service providers will continue to provide services and clinics to continue his mission."

According to its website, Street Medicine KC was founded in 2016 and "provides vital medical and psychological services directly to those experiencing homelessness. We do this by bringing our mobile services straight to the need by meeting our client where they are, our back pack medicine groups."

Bennett has been featured before on 41 Action News for his work in providing people experiencing homelessness with vital well-being services .

Bennett also was a mentor. He was partner in launching Space KC , a coworking space for mental health professionals, last year.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas paid tribute to Bennett on Twitter.

"In a year we've lost too many, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Street Medicine founder Jae Edgar Bennett," Lucas said in the tweet. "He did so much for so many. He knew we could do better for all Kansas Citians, no matter insurance, housing status, or health history. We'll miss you, brother."

No cause of death has been announced.

This is a developing story and will be updated if new information becomes available.