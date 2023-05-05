Streetcar construction on Main Street disrupts local businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Streetcar expansion continues along Main Street, and businesses along the route are in the thick of it with cones, holes and traffic.

We're two years away from being able to hop on and off the streetcar, and right now, that construction is impacting foot traffic for shops.

"People see that before they see us," said Karly Gibbs, the general manager of Enchanté. "It’s uh, kinda like a thorn in your side."

The bakery is located on a strip right across from the Warwick Theater, near it's sibling restaurants Tailleur and Cheval. It's only been open for four months.

"Every single customer will come in and say, 'I am so sorry that you’re trying to get on the map with this construction making it so hard to find,'" Gibbs said.

Like every new business, they expected slow foot traffic in the beginning, but not as slow as they've seen.

"People like ease with coffee and even, like, breakfast items," Gibbs said. "They want ease, to be able to come in and get out, and go to work. There is no ease with this."

Gibbs said parking is the biggest issue. She's noticed some customers have made TikToks and Instagram Reels about the best places to park to get to the shop.

"But, the fact that you even have to do that is ridiculous," Gibbs said.

That parking issue is the same for Phyllis's Barber Shop, just a few doors down from the bakery on the same strip.

"Given that you can’t park on the street, can’t park at CVS, you know, the only other parking is in the back, and we got competition," one barber, Maurice Basey said.

However, unlike Enchanté, the barber shop is a more established space. It's been on this strip for over ten years and in the area for over 30. Basey has worked there for 11 years and has a loyal clientele.

"They’re gonna come," Basey said. "They’re gonna find a way to be here. Even if they park two blocks away, they’re gonna come."

Both shops agree, they wish the city would be better at communicating about progress. The Streetcar Constructors have said they are going door-to-door to business to make sure they continue to have constant communication.

"We have no idea when big holes or really intense things...are gonna happen, and that would’ve been nice," Gibbs said.

Basey watched the construction on the streetcar downtown and saw the growth it created, so he's interested to see how it helps the area two years down the line.

"The culture is changing in Westport, so you know, you just kinda gotta sit back and watch it," Basey said.

"I’m hoping the streetcar will continue that movement of bringing everything back in and running," Gibbs said.

