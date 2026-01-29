KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

The Kansas City Royals could potentially relocate to Washington Square Park near the Union Station streetcar stop, creating a second stadium accessible by streetcar alongside CPKC Stadium.

Streetcar riders react to possibility of Royals stadium at Washington Square Park

The proposed location sits between Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial, drawing mixed reactions from streetcar riders and downtown visitors.

La'Nita Brooks Layton, streetcar rider

"If it lands here, I think that would be great for the town," Layton, a streetcar rider, said.

Some fans view the location as prime real estate for the team's potential new home, citing convenience and accessibility as major advantages.

"Convenient for sure, but it's going to take a lot of infrastructure and a lot of planning to deal with game day stuff," Layton said.

Supporters believe the stadium could boost economic activity in the downtown area.

La'Nita Brooks Streetcar passenger

"I think it'll bring more jobs down to the downtown area, which it needs," one streetcar rider said.

However, concerns about increased traffic and infrastructure challenges have emerged among residents familiar with similar urban stadium situations.

"I've lived with this in Chicago, right next to Wrigley Field, and that's a very intense situation all the time," Layton said. "So, it's going to take a lot more than just popping something in a spot that works."

Another rider expressed concerns about the financial burden of managing increased downtown traffic.

La'Nita Brooks Streetcar passenger

"Putting a sports complex in the middle of downtown that adds more traffic, that's more money that we will have to spend to get to this area," the rider said.

The proposed ballpark would be constructed on the parking lot surrounding the Blue Cross Blue Shield Building and would expand into Washington Square Park.

Despite traffic concerns, some believe the streetcar system could help alleviate transportation issues.

"If it's tucked in a nice spot and you can get parking figured out, I think you're going to see people just ride the streetcar, walk, ride a skateboard," Layton said.

La'Nita Brooks Union Station Streetcar stop

The location's connectivity to multiple transportation options appeals to some supporters.

"It would be perfect right from the Amtrak to the streetcar, using the streetcar, which they just extended right into the stadium. So, yeah, I think that would be more convenient," one rider said.

