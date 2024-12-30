'Strength of a community': Tuscono’s restaurant in Buckner to remain open after announcing plans to close

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The owners of Tuscono’s Italian restaurant in Bucker, Missouri, say they have changed course and will remain open after announcing plans earlier this month to close permanently.

Kirk and Rene' Kellough have owned and operated the eastern Jackson County restaurant on S. Hudson Street in the heart of downtown Buckner.

The day after Christmas, the owners cited several factors that initially led them to announce plans to permanently close as of Jan. 11.

Late Sunday night, Dec. 29, the owners posted a message that the outpouring of support "inspired" them "take a fresh look" at their decision.

By Monday afternoon, the post had picked up hundreds of shares.

"After careful consideration, we are thrilled to announce that Tuscono’s will remain open," the owners announced in the post. "We are looking at ways to offset some of the challenges we are facing, allowing us to keep our doors open and continue serving this amazing community."

The restaurant specializes in a variety of pasta dishes, pizzas, calzones and sandwiches.

"Thank you for believing in us and for reminding us why we started this journey in the first place," Kirk and Rene' wrote. "Together, we’re proving that the strength of a community can truly make a difference."

