Strike ends at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant after over 4 weeks on the picket line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A strike at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant ended Wednesday after IAM Union Local 778 members voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement with Olin Corporation’s Winchester division.

The strike began on Saturday, April 4, as over 1,300 union workers at the Independence ammunition plant demanded better wages and stronger contracts.

Brian Luton/KSHB Striking union workers at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant are demanding better wages and stronger contracts.

Details of the new contract include front-loaded wage increases throughout the four-year agreement and some relief from forced overtime.

“This ratified agreement met the needs of our membership, and they are ready to get back to work under these new terms,” said IAM Local 778 Directing Business Representative Scott Brown. “Our members stood together for a contract that includes improvements to pay and relief to mandatory overtime scheduling.”

IAM Union Local 778 members will return to work starting on the day shift, Thursday.

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