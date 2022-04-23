Watch
Strong storm rolls through Kansas, tears roofs off buildings

Posted at 11:52 AM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 12:52:25-04

SHARON SPRINGS, Kan. — National Weather Service officials were in western Kansas Saturday to assess damage from a strong storm and a possible tornado that damaged buildings in Sharon Springs and elsewhere, authorities said.

Officials say the late Friday storm rolled through numerous Kansas cities, including Grainfield, Mingo and Winona. Photos of damage in Sharon Springs posted on social media sites show roofs that are caved in or gone and debris blown around city streets.

Sharon Springs is located in Wallace County, which borders Colorado.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

