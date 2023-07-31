Watch Now
Severe storms approach Kansas City

Nearly 80K across metro lose power
Jill Marchant
Posted at 8:03 PM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 21:58:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parts of the Kansas City metro are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9:15 p.m.

Winds up to 70 mph as well as penny-size hail are possible.

Severe storms began moving in around 8 p.m. Sunday, bringing strong rain and winds between 65-70 mph.

Evergy posted a statement online reporting significant outages occurred as a result of the storm.

"Our teams are mobilized and beginning damage assessment and repair. Initial estimated restoration times are likely to change as the damage is evaluated," per Evergy.

As of 8:53 p.m., Evergy's outage map showed 65,246 customers were out with 1,478 active outages.

In Kansas City, Kansas, the Kansas City Board of Public Utilities reports 13,311 customers are being affected by 120 total outages, as of 8:56 p.m.

Images captured of the storm showed shelf clouds moving across the area, including one that produced lightning.

The storms even caused Theatre in the Park in Shawnee to cancel activities for the evening and Starlight to enter a weather delay.

In addition to the severe warnings, Miami, Anderson and Linn counties in Kansas and Missouri counties Cass, Johnson, Bates and Henry are under a severe storm watch until 1 a.m. Monday.

However, KSHB 41 Weather's Wes Peery predicts storms will move out of the area around 10 p.m.

