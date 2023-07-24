Watch Now
Strong winds knock out power in Leavenworth County

Posted at 8:25 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 09:25:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Strong winds knocked out power in Leavenworth County early this morning, before heading south and impacting the Kansas City metro area.

Shortly before 7 a.m. the Leavenworth County Sheriff's office says possible straight line winds near K-7 and County Road 8 impacted about 10 power poles.

The sheriff's office's emergency management director is headed to the area to survey any damage.

Evergy reported just south of Lansing 47 outages impacted 2,562 customers.

The St. Joseph area initially reported only a few outages impacting about 21 customers

Just after 8 a.m. Evergy is reporting 87 outages throughout our viewing area, knocking power out to 6,065 customers.

