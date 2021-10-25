Student found deceased in KU residence hall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A University of Kansas student was found deceased in a residence hall Sunday night.

According to the university, the tragedy happened in Lewis Hall.

Student Housing services sent a letter to residents of the hall Sunday night saying that KU Public Safety is investigating.

There is no threat to the safety of the residents, according to the university.

No cause of death was given.

Leaders will meet with residents of the floor where the student died.

Counseling services are available to students affected by the death.