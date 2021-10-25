Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Student found deceased in KU residence hall

items.[0].image.alt
Brian Abel - 41 Action News
KU campus
Posted at 5:59 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 06:59:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A University of Kansas student was found deceased in a residence hall Sunday night.

According to the university, the tragedy happened in Lewis Hall.

Student Housing services sent a letter to residents of the hall Sunday night saying that KU Public Safety is investigating.

There is no threat to the safety of the residents, according to the university.

No cause of death was given.

Leaders will meet with residents of the floor where the student died.

Counseling services are available to students affected by the death.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage