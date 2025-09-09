Student found rusty, spent shell casing August 28 in Blue Valley Middle School gym

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Valley Middle School student found a rusty, spent .9mm shell casing August 28 in the school's gym at 5001 W. 163rd Terrace in Overland Park.

School administrators quickly called the school district's director of safety and security and the school resource officer, according to a letter sent to parents by Bryan Salsgiver, the school's principal.

A search was conducted, and nothing else concerning was found, the letter stated.

"I know events like this can raise worries and concerns for us as parents. Safety is a shared responsibility, and each member of our school community plays an important role in being attentive and reporting concerning behaviors," Salsgiver said in his note to parents. "Thank you to the student who found the bullet and immediately reported it to a trusted adult. This is just what we ask students to do if they find something suspicious at school. I encourage you to have a conversation with your child tonight about this situation, as well as the importance of reporting any safety concerns to an adult."

Monday's discovery is not related to a separate incident last month at the school in which a boy accidentally fired a gun he found in his parents' car near the school.

No one was injured in the shooting incident.

