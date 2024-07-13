Student ingested hand sanitizer during summer school at Guadalupe Centers, school says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student ingested hand sanitizer during summer school last week at Guadalupe Centers, the school said on social media Saturday.

The school previously said Thursday that the student's parents had contacted staff about an incident that occurred with their child on July 8.

It was an isolated incident and all hand sanitizer was removed from the school after the child consume it, the school said.

"Please know the safety and well-being of our students — and your children — is our top priority," the school said in the social media post.

School officials contacted the Missouri Department of Social Services to open an investigation into the incident; the investigation continues.

KSHB 41 News previously reached out to the department for more details on the investigation.

This story will be updated if a response is received.

