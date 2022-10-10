Student reacts to shots fired incident at J.C. Harmon High School dance

KANSAS CITY, Kan — Students at J.C. Harmon High School in Kansas City, Kansas, had a scare on Saturday night at their homecoming dance after reports of gunshots.

"I heard pop, pop, pop," said Emmaline Jones, a junior at Harmon.

Jones told KSHB 41 she was at the dance. She described what happened after she heard gunshots.

"We were crying, panicking, because we didn’t know who was shooting, where they were shooting," Jones said.

Officials at Harmon and the Kansas City, Kansas, Public School Campus Police provided a timeline of the incident.

At Around 9:40 p.m., students were leaving the dance at the school when minor scuffles broke out. Then, someone reported hearing a gunshot.

According to school officials, students were brought back into the school while police secured the area. They were then able to leave safely. No injuries were reported.

"Something like that, it really traumatized me," Jones said. "I haven’t, honestly, been able to sleep because it’s been on my mind. It’s like, why?"

Police say at this time, there is no evidence to confirm the report of gunfire, and there is no suspect.

As a precaution, campus police provided extra security on Monday morning as students came to school.

But even Monday, rumors on social media and threats of another shooting scared students like Jones from showing up to class.

"I should be able to come to a school dance, feel safe, have a good time and not have to worry about if I’m going to make it home," Jones said.

In a statement, district police said "the safety of our students and staff is always a top priority, and reports of incidents or threats to our students, staff, or property are taken seriously."

Anyone with any information is urged to call the tips hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.

—