Festivities kick off in historic weekend matchup between Kansas, Texas Christian University

All eyes are on the University of Kansas this weekend — shifting their focus from sports played on hardwood floors and heading to the grid iron.

“When we think of KU the joke is we’re a round ball school right? It’s not exactly accurate. We’re a sports school,” KU alumni Anna Marie Sosa said. “It gives us a lot more respect than maybe we used to have.”

Saturday morning’s football game against TCU has grabbed national attention with ESPN GameDay coverage kicking off from campus in Lawrence, Kansas.

“It was crazy, I never thought I'd be able to see ESPN here and see the people. It’s really cool,” freshman Isaiah Edmonds said. “You can just tell everyone is happy to be here, and they really support the team.”

Even with fall break looming around the corner, the Jayhawks chose to show up and bring their school spirit with them during the historical weekend. The excitement kicked off Friday around noon with shows being broadcast on campus.

In the crowd was alumni Matt Burgess who brought nostalgic pictures from the KU vs. TCU game in 1995. He said this weekend feels like things have come full circle.

“You see KU beat them 38-20, and I was fortunate enough to work for ESPN, who is back here today,” said Burgess. “It’s just amazing to see it happen. We go to ESPN, and we’re on the front cover.”

Burgess has been a KU football season ticket holder since the 70s. He's been waiting a long time for this revival.

“For those of us who sat through the 70-0 Nebraska games to come out and watch us hand that back to the other teams is a rewarding experience. Happy to be here today,” said Burgess.

Kansas vs. TCU is the game of the week, and to be on the front cover of ESPN means the world to the current student body and Jayhawks of all generations.

"It’s the driving force of this town. It always has been and it always will be,” long-time fan and Lawrence resident, Bill Lederer said.