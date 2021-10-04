Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Students at Lee's Summit High School walk out after bullying incident

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Luke O'Connor
Student's at Lee's Summit High School peacefully protested in response to a bullying incident.
Lee's Summit High School walk out
Posted at 12:29 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 14:07:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of students from Lee's Summit High School held a peaceful protest Monday in response to a bullying incident at the school.

A tweet by Twitter user @GamerboyHourz said the students’ protest was over the treatment of a fellow student.

In a statement to KSHB 41 News, the district said it supported the students rights to voice their opinion.

"We support our students’ right to express their voice peacefully and are communicating with students about the best ways we can support them," the district said in the statement. "LSR7 is committed to supporting and working together with students to address their concerns with fairness, dignity and respect."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage