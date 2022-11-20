Students at New Chelsea Elementary receive Bombas socks, thanks to administrator

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — How many pairs of socks do you have in your drawer right now? 10? Maybe 20? How about 14,000? That's one KCK woman's reality right now, but she's not keeping them all for herself.

"I don’t have any children, so my motto or my mission statement for myself is to help make somebody else’s child’s better," said Charlesetta Jackson, or Miss Jackson as she's known around school at New Chelsea Elementary. She's the Community Resource Parent Liaison.

Miss Jackson saw KSHB 41's story on Bombas sock donation and decided to give it a try. She ended up receiving 52 boxes, 14,000 pairs of socks, all for her students.

"I have seen kids who come to school and they might have shoes, but they don’t have any socks," Miss Jackson said.

So the school threw a "Sock Week", respectively. Each student got two pairs of socks, then the faculty did as well, and the parents. She even gave some away to the FedEx men who deliver to the school.

"It’s about the kids, and some of the kids the day they received the socks said, ‘Oh man, I needed socks,'" Miss Jackson said. She gets emotional speaking about her kids. She loves each one as her own, and this isn't the first time she's done some good for the school.

"I was not surprised," said Shonielle Roberson, New Chelsea Elementary's Principal. "Our families are well taken care of because of her."

Miss Jackson put together a Harvesters truck to come to the school and give out food to the families, and is working to get each kid a goody bag of school supplies and clothes.

"The families are happy to have her and New Chelsea Elementary is absolutely happy to have her with her heart of gold," Principal Roberson said.

Miss Jackson still has a lot of socks left, and hopes to give them to other schools in the KCKPS district and her church. She said they might have another "Sock Week" for the kids and faculty, as well.

When asked what she hopes comes out of this, Miss Jackson said she wants the kids to know that someone is supporting and loves them.

"That they [the kids] know their community cares about them," Miss Jackson said. "It’s a great place [New Chelsea Elementary], it is, and I’m, I’m grateful."

A reminder that even the smallest things, like something we wear on our feet, can be taken for granted.