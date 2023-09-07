Students receive free copy of Harry Potter book through “If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Students at Lindbergh Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas, erupted with applause when the school’s reading teacher pulled a cover off a table revealing more than 100 copies of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone."

Every third, fourth and fifth grader at the school received a free copy of the book. Scholastic donated 25,000 copies of the book to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its release. Scholastic partners with KSHB 41 News and the charitable arm of our corporate owners, the Scripps Howard Fund, for the “If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign.

For two weeks every year, we raise money to sponsor book fairs at Title 1 schools so students can pick out books for free. We’re accepting donations through Sept. 8.

“It would be nice for everybody to read and enjoy reading because I enjoy reading myself,” said Angel, a fourth grade student. “When I’m bored, I read books.”

One of Angel’s classmates said he is addicted to reading. Another said she can’t wait to read her new copy of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone."

“Because I’m inspired by reading and Harry Potter,” Brittany explained.

We are accepting donations to the fundraiser online.

—