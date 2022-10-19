Students reunite with parents after carbon-monoxide leak at Longfellow Elementary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students and parents are reuniting at Manual Career and Technical Center at 1215 East Truman Road after a carbon-monoxide leak at Longfellow Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.

Six kids and two adults were hospitalized following the leak Wednesday morning.

KSHB 41 News witnessed parents waiting in line outside the center to reunite with their student.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to the school around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Students who were not ill were taken to the technical school roughly 30-40 minutes after they were evacuated from the school. KCPS staff provided the children with blankets to stay warm while outside.

Longfellow Elementary students will be allowed to stay at Manual Tech throughout the school day for parents unable to pick up their children. Counselors will be on site to assist children.

The school district informed families of the carbon-monoxide leak, and that they may pick up their children from Manual Career and Tech Center, via text and email.