20 students exposed to carbon monoxide at Longfellow Elementary School in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 10:30 a.m. | While the extent of any injuries are unknown, paramedics were helping at least one person into an ambulance at the school.

Some children are being loaded into ambulances. We’re working to learn where they are being taken to.

The elementary is located just blocks from Children’s Mercy. pic.twitter.com/0obeFk0Iqf — Abby Dodge (@Abby_OnAir) October 19, 2022

UPDATE, 10:10 a.m. | KSHB 41 News reporter Abby Dodge reports that Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters estimate 20 students were exposed to carbon monoxide Wednesday morning.

We just arrived at Longfellow Elementary in KCMO.

Students are huddled together outside the building.

There is a carbon monoxide leak in the building.

KCFD says there are almost 20 kids with symptoms so far. pic.twitter.com/6DgM4KUEAb — Abby Dodge (@Abby_OnAir) October 19, 2022

EARLIER | Several ambulances were dispatched to Longfellow Elementary School Wednesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Emergency officials were working to ascertain if any students or teachers were injured.

Around 9:30 a.m., crews were called to the school.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

