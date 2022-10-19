Watch Now
20 students exposed to carbon monoxide at Longfellow Elementary School in Kansas City

Posted at 10:03 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 11:38:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 10:30 a.m. | While the extent of any injuries are unknown, paramedics were helping at least one person into an ambulance at the school.

UPDATE, 10:10 a.m. | KSHB 41 News reporter Abby Dodge reports that Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters estimate 20 students were exposed to carbon monoxide Wednesday morning.

EARLIER | Several ambulances were dispatched to Longfellow Elementary School Wednesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Emergency officials were working to ascertain if any students or teachers were injured.

Around 9:30 a.m., crews were called to the school.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

