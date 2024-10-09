Students, staff at MCC - Kansas City given all-clear to return after investigation

UPDATE, 5:15 p.m. | MCC Police gave the all-clear for students and staff around 5:15 p.m. following a suspicious package investigation Wednesday.

ORIGINAL REPORT | Students and staff were asked to evacuate Metropolitan Community College Kansas City on Wednesday afternoon due to a suspicious package.

The package was located in front of Broadway Plaza, though no other information was immediately available.

MCC asked students and staff to exit the campus through the back east entrance.

Kansas City, Missouri, police confirmed the were responding to the scene and were blocking off traffic in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

