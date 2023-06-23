Students take lead in serving at new Kansas City cafe with flair of culinary experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new Kansas City cafe is welcoming aspiring chefs of all ages and walks of life to learn more about the culinary industry.

It's called Cafe Reflections and New Reflections Culinary Institute, which is located at 7016 Troost Ave.

Ralissha Pulluaim and Shaneda Baston are some of the newest students apart of the institute.

"I'm so excited," Baston said, "I love cookin, as you get older, you have a family of your own and you start cooking with love, so this is something I'm gong to take forever with me."

Baston says she's excited to learn how to cut and chop really fast.

"And with some style," Baston said with a laugh.

Pulluaim is excited to add even more healthier recipes to her list.

"This is a lifestyle for me, " Pulluaim said. "I like eating. It makes me happy. It makes me understand. It's a lifestyle because a lot of people don't understand the importance of what you put in and how you're going to be, so for me, this is what I need and I want other people to understand the importance of it too."

Some of the food is grown in the Cafe's garden, where students will find food such as mustard greens, tomatoes, strawberries and spinach.

President Mark Byrd says this is an opportunity where student will get the opportunity to learn and serve.

"You can expect to see a student who will greet you, that will most likely prepare your meals, that will understand the whole concept of the culinary industry," Byrd said.

Some students, like Baston and Pulluiam have years of cooking experience and want to refine their skills.

Other students may have had a different path and are looking for a change.

Byrd says the goal of the restaurant is about restoring hope through culinary in the community.

"I'm from Kansas City, born and raised. I see the crime. We all see the murder rate, we see what's going on. We need help, and a lot of times when you can restore hope and give someone a sustainable career, they can find a way to be able to be safer," Byrd said. "It's about creating careers, it's about getting people in position to be sustainable and not committing these crimes and doing these bad things in our community. We need more positive role models and people that can help support."

People like James Holzmark, who is the former owner of the facility, which used to be known as the New York Bakery and Delicatessen, says he's excited to see the cafe's growth during a time when the restaurant industry has been hit hard due to the pandemic.

"I'm It's very exciting," Holzmark said. "The resturant business today is nowhere near where it used to be. They can't get help. We've had so many restaurants, particularly in the Kansas City area that have closed down. They can't get qualified cooks, waiters, bus people, nothing. So, this is the biggest thing to happen in my opinion, in Kansas City and the restaurant industry in Kansas City."

The grand opening for Cafe Reflections is Saturday, June 24th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about becoming a student or visiting the cafe, click here.