Students, teachers at Prairie Point Elementary to host donation drive for Ukraine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The hearts at Prairie Point Elementary School are bigger than their statures. Members of the student council and student body are gearing up for a donation drive next week. All the items they receive will be sent to Ukraine to help with the relief efforts during the Russian invasion.

For fifth grader, Jillian Kennedy, it is a way to alleviate some of the disappointment she feels about the war.

“I hope that it can send the message that people all over the world are praying for Ukraine and we want to help them,” Jillian said. “I feel heartbroken when I hear that war is going on even on like the other side of the world.”

Fifth-grade teacher Sarah Severn, who oversees the student council, says as a grade school teacher, war is a tough topic to navigate. But, there is value in getting them involved early in world affairs.

“Kids need to know what’s going on outside of our world, outside our little bubble of Kansas City,” Severn said.

The project is a personal one as well for some at the school. The idea for a donation drive was proposed by Olha Puszczak, a Ukrainian mother that has a second grader at the school.

“It’s warming my heart that there is some people that can actually help and support what they think is right to do right now,” Puszczak said. “Unfortunately, they cannot take a lot of stuff with them. So if we can help them to provide just basic items like tooth brushes or soaps or backpacks, that will be a big help for them. To know that somebody cares about them.”

Her daughter, Stefanie Puszczak, hopes she can follow in the footsteps of her mother and her older peers.

“I mean when my dad kind of talks about it, I kind of get a little bit upset,” Stefanie said. “I want to help, which I’m trying to do.”

As of now, the donation drive is only for Prairie Point families and staff. Puszczak will gather the donations and arrange for them to be delivered to Ukraine.

For lists of requested items, refer to the donation drive flyer.