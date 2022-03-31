Study: 10 more minutes of daily exercise could prevent 110,000 annual deaths

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Renee Main, of Life Time Fitness, lives by one motto “exercise is the elixir of youth.” A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association earlier this year backs up her claim.

Researchers estimated increasing moderate to vigorous daily exercise by 10 minutes could prevent 110,000 annual deaths for Americans between the ages of 40 and 85.

The data goes perfectly with a new program Main helped launch at Life Time gyms nationwide called ARORA .

Main is the senior vice president of healthy aging and sustainability at Life Time, which has fitness clubs throughout the country, including Overland Park and Lenexa.

ARORA is a series of classes designed for people ages 55 and up. It combines yoga, aquatic and traditional workouts to help improve participants’ cardio, strength, flexibility and mobility. There is a social aspect to the program as well, with events for participants to interact with one another.

“A little bit of exercise can improve bone density, which of course helps with posture and osteoporosis and breaking bones from a fall. Exercise can help, obviously with your blood sugar, Type 2 Diabetes is much more prevalent the older you get," Main said. "You name it, exercise can help with your skin, it can help with just just about everything."

Chuck Barnes signed up for the ARORA programming when Life Time launched it at its Overland Park location. The 86-year-old said he feels like he’s 46 thanks to a regimented exercise routine and a positive attitude.

“You gotta push yourself,” Barnes said after an ARORA class. “So many people won’t push themselves, they just say, ‘I’m doing ok.’ Well, most of my friends who had that attitude, they’re not with us anymore. Exercise keeps you alive."