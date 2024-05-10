Summer checklist to make sure you're safe while hitting the road

INDEPENDENCE, Mo — In just a few weeks, roadways across the Kansas City metro will be packed with folks getting ready for summer travel. To help you stay safe on the road, Ryan's Car Care Center in Independence, Mo has the checklist you need to get your car ready for the summer months.

"I'm a big believer that people should actually get a spring checkup done on their vehicle, that way they are getting prepared for the summertime," said Ryan Spears, owner of Ryan's Car Care.

Spears says it's all about saving money in the long run because just like the winter, drastic temperature changes can impact your car’s performance especially its battery and tires.

"The big thing is tire inflation, you see a lot of blown out tires this time of year, people tend to have their tires under inflated and when it gets super hot, and drive on the highway they (tires) expand really fast and blow up," said Spears.

Doing a self-check and popping the hood on your car can also help with your car's upkeep. Start by topping off engine oil and other fluids, replace wiper blades, test your lights, brakes, mirrors and inspect your belts and hoses. Spears added packing an emergency kit and look into investing in a windshield sunshade to protect your car’s electronics.

"It's very expensive when it comes to anything on the inside of a car," explained Spears, "we're talking about lane departure and things like that, we're talking about hundreds of dollars in parts and hundreds of dollars in programming," said Spears.

For Spears, the best way to have a worry-free trip this summer is simply taking your car to a local auto shop before hitting the road.

"Get your oil changed make sure trained technicians are checking over your filters and making sure your AC works and that the cooling system is full and working appropriately," said Spears.

