Sun Fresh grocery store at 31st, Prospect struggling to stay afloat

Community members and local leaders are grappling with ongoing issues surrounding the Sun Fresh grocery store at 31st Street and Prospect Avenue.

Concerns about crime, drugs, and safety have hindered business operations and impacted residents' access to essential services.

Knikkia Jefferson, a recovering addict and resident, expressed frustration over the need to travel elsewhere for necessities.

“Why should I have to travel out to get somewhere else to get what I want when it’s something right here that I can get?” Jefferson said in reference to the grocery store.

She recognizes the challenges faced by the area, specifically citing the prevalence of drug-related problems.

“Drugs, the drugs. Seriously, the drugs,” she added.

The corner has long been affected by issues of drug use, prostitution, and violence, which have contributed to a deteriorating business environment.

Greg Parr, executive director of the nonprofit Neighbor 2 Neighbor, located nearby, believes addressing substance abuse is vital for revitalizing the area.

Greg Parr, Executive director Neighbor 2 Neighbor

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results,” Parr noted. “You have to address the substance use on that corner, so people won’t steal, and won’t hang out there, and won’t scare shoppers away.”

In an effort to support the struggling store, the city has proposed allocating funds to help keep it operational.

However, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas clarified that this funding is not new.

“The city had previously appropriated $1.2 million in the fall for the grocery store, but that funding was never allocated directly to them; it was just something that we put into an account,” Lucas explained.

The mayor emphasized that crime is not the sole issue affecting the store's viability and noted that the funding will be utilized to address multiple needs, including security and infrastructure improvements.

“It’s funding that isn’t going into buying new groceries. It’s going into keeping up security, lighting, and core infrastructure,” he said.

Parr contended, however, that these measures may not be enough to resolve the deeper issues plaguing the community.

“You can put all the money you have into Sun Fresh, but you also have to solve the problem inside,” he said, calling for a more comprehensive approach to tackle the root causes of crime and addiction in the area.

The proposed ordinance is set to be reviewed by the full city council on Thursday, as community leaders and residents continue seeking viable solutions to improve the situation at the Sun Fresh and enhance the overall safety and well-being of the neighborhood.

