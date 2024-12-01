Sunday wraps up busy week of Thanksgiving travel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A busy Thanksgiving travel week wraps up Sunday at the Kansas City International Airport.

Earlier, the Transportation Security Administration said it expected to screen 18.3 million people from Tuesday, Nov. 26, through Monday, Dec. 2 — an increase of approximately 6% from this time last year.

United Airlines said people heading to airports should expect Sunday to be one of the busiest travel days.

"Expect that airports are gonna be crowded. You know, we always tell people you want to leave early. This is the year to actually heed that advice and give yourself plenty of extra time," said Nicole Carriere, United Airlines spokesperson.

Carriere said it's also important to pay close attention to flight status and TSA's list of what is and is not allowed.

"Thanksgiving is notorious where people want to bring home all those little sweet treats and goodies," she said. "There's nothing that's going to cost you more time than seeing your bag go around and have to get inspected."

Although Saturday's snowfall didn't affect travel at MCI, she said it's important to watch winter weather throughout the holiday season.

"When you think about holiday travel, specifically this time of year, we always want to make sure we're thinking about the weather because that's the one wild card for every airline," Carriere said. "We try and make sure that we're ... [helping] people get on their way as quickly as possible."

Airport officials encourage people to arrive two hours early to ensure they have enough time to make it through security and to their gate.

