Sunflower Elementary School wins prestigious 'National Blue Ribbon Award'

Sunflower Elementary School USD 403 in Paola was awarded the highest honor among elementary schools in the United States.

Sunflower is one of four other recipients from across the state of Kansas.

"We would not have been able to achieve this award if it wasn't for our dedicated staff and students," said Principal Staci Wolkutch.

Staci Wokutch, Principal at Sunflower Elementary School in Paola, Kansas.

The school adopted the "7 Mindsets," encouraging growth, service, and forward-thinking in its school community.

"We don't only teach the seven mindsets. We live them," explained Wokutch.

It's a reason why students say they love coming to school.

“It’s not necessarily a family, but we treat each other like we are a family," said Jewel, a fourth-grade student at Sunflower.

Guitar Club at Sunflower Elementary School.

Aside from Sunflower Elementary School's day-to-day curriculum, it offers a variety of clubs and electives for students. The variety of clubs includes Sunflower News, a student-teacher-organized daily newscast sharing the latest school news, the Guitar and Spanish Club, and the Kids Connect Club.

"We get connected with the community," said William, a third-grade student. "Helping people out, pick up trash, help people in the nursing homes, or decorations."

William, 3rd Grade Sunflower Student.

It's a passion of adviser and third-grade special education teacher Paula Gage.

"My passion is community involvement. To know that these kids feel that same spark of excitement." Gage said.

Kids Connect Club is comprised of third-grade students who made a simple addition tool out of pipe cleaners and plastic beads. It's an educational tool they'll give to Kindergarten students learning to add. The club will teach the students how to count through a crop "song." It's one area that makes Sunflower Elementary stand out from the pack.

Paula Gage, 3rd Grade Special Education Teacher at Sunflower Elementary in Paola, Kansas.

“They didn’t have these when I was in Kindergarten. I was home-schooled. My Mom helped me with a lot of things." William explained. "I can help them with something I’ve struggled with and I can help make them better than I was.”

The United States Department of Education's National Blue Ribbon Schools award program honors high-performing schools and schools that are making great strides in closing achievement gaps in education, according to its website.

U.S. Department of Education, National Blue Ribbon School Seal.

"When a teacher is passionate, it translates to the children. They become passionate about learning, and they catch that fire and that excitement to grow," said Malinda Chappell, a fifth-grade special education teacher.

Malinda Chappell, Teacher at Sunflower Elementary School in Paola, Kansas discusses what sets her school apart.

The National Blue Ribbon Award recognition is a testament to the dedication of teachers and students, staff says it embodies the spirit of the Paola community.

"We have the parents and the teachers, the children, the community, all working together to move forward," added Chappell.

Students participating in partner reading at Sunflower Elementary School in Paola, Kansas.



“I have worked in schools all over the country and this school is so strong in how we pull together." Gage explained. "It’s the backbone because it’s the future. If you don’t have a strong backbone (in schools), the future is grim."

In November, Sunflower Elementary Administrators will attend an award ceremony in Washington D.C. to accept its 2024 Blue Ribbon Award.

To view a list of the other Kansas Blue Ribbon Award Recipients, click here.

For more information on the National Blue Ribbon Award, click here.

