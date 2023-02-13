Super Bowl LVII championship banners go up at Kansas City’s Union Station to celebrate Chiefs' win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — That didn’t take long.

Just hours after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday night in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, workers back in Kansas City, Missouri, were hard at work starting the celebration.

Crews in bucket trucks took were lifted toward the sky as the front windows outside of Union Station were adorned with new banners to reflect the Chiefs' latest championship.

The setting will be the site of the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade rally around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

