‘Super load’ gets stuck on corner, closes ramp from I-435 to 210 Highway in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a truck carrying a ‘super load’ couldn’t handle a turn, blocking the off-ramp from southbound Interstate 435 to eastbound Missouri Highway 210.

Just before noon, a vehicle hauling a “large cylinder tank” was exiting the interstate and attempting to turn onto 210 Highway when it got stuck on the corner.

An MSHP spokesperson said the vehicle was following a route previously approved by the Missouri Department of Transportation but just found the corner too difficult to navigate.

Semi couldn't make that turn with that, um cylinder. I-435 SB exit to EB 210 Highway is closed. https://t.co/g5Bp9b3IHP — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) December 12, 2023

Troopers say the ramp remains closed for an undetermined time.

