‘Super load’ gets stuck on corner, closes ramp from I-435 to 210 Highway in Kansas City

KC SCOUT
Posted at 2:46 PM, Dec 12, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a truck carrying a ‘super load’ couldn’t handle a turn, blocking the off-ramp from southbound Interstate 435 to eastbound Missouri Highway 210.

Just before noon, a vehicle hauling a “large cylinder tank” was exiting the interstate and attempting to turn onto 210 Highway when it got stuck on the corner.

An MSHP spokesperson said the vehicle was following a route previously approved by the Missouri Department of Transportation but just found the corner too difficult to navigate.

Troopers say the ramp remains closed for an undetermined time.

