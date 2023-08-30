Superstitious artist's Chiefs mural ignites neighbors' passion for a good cause

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Tucked away in a quiet Kansas City, Kansas, block is the home of a Chiefs Kingdom fan with immense pride.

“I’m the painting the guy, I’m the guy who did the mural,” said artist Chris Chancey. “I’m a house painter, I paint interiors and exteriors.”

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis spoke with Chancey while he was on the scaffolding set up beside his house.

“I’m getting really close to finishing the mural, and nobody’s seen it yet,” he said.

More than 100 hours later, he was ready to show it off.

Mural's origin

Chancey admitted he’s a little superstitious. The first iteration of the mural was created in 2020.

KSHB 41

“Chiefs went to the Super Bowl that year,” he said.

The second version of the mural dropped last season.

“Chiefs went to the Super Bowl,” Chancey said. “ So I’m doing this one this year, in hopes we can get the boys there again.”

KSHB 41

To conjure some luck, Chancey decided this year's scene would feature a play from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

“Tony was wide open — you could build a house where he was, just completely wide open,” he said. “Mahomes dumped it over to him, and then Mahomes came over just yelling at him, giving him the go.”

KSHB 41

Igniting passion

Chancey's neighbors kept a close eye on his progress.

KSHB 41 Chancey's neighbor, Tom

“I’ve seen him working on it, grid it out,” Jason Dixon said. “It takes time and takes commitment. It’s great to see someone take their passion for the KC Chiefs and make it into a work of art. I like the sportsmanship, I like to cheer — I’m all for it”

Tom Fortner, another neighbor, said the artwork makes him feel invigorated.

“It gives you a little bit of insight into what the Chiefs are capable of doing," Fortner said. "Hopefully this year turns out like last year. I’m a Chiefs fan like he is. If I was a painter, I would do it, too.”

That feeling has resonated through Chiefs Kingdom into the heart of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Current and former players, including Juan Thornhill and Trent McDuffie, have become fans of Chancey's work.

“To say that I got to shake these guys' hands [and] they have my piece in their house and they are excited about it," Chancey said.

KSHB 41

KSHB41

KSHB 41

Art for a cause

Just as Chancey is excited for the start of the regular season, the journey of his mural has just begun.

It was created on a layer of siding that can be taken down and put up for auction.

Chancey said all proceeds will benefit the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

—

