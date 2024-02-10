Superstitious Chiefs fans doing whatever it takes to win Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans will do whatever it takes to get a win. Like Anne Schroer, who still has her red Christmas lights on her house from this year.

Her friend won't let her forget it.

"He asked me the same question again this year, and I said, 'Well duh, not til after the Chiefs win the Super Bowl,'" Anne said.

There's no way to guarantee a win, but there is something Anne and her sister, Sarah, do to calm the pregame jitters.

"We would always talk about the zebras, the referees, and some of the calls that we wouldn’t get, and so we're like, 'Oh, I know, we need to eat the Zebra Cakes before we go in,'" Sarah said.

One sugary cake per sister is a must before each game, because if they don't have them, well..

"There’s gonna be a really bad call that alters the outcome of the game and we never forgive ourselves," Sarah said.

Norterre Retirement Center in Liberty has their superstitions, too. Like a tablecloth they refuse to get rid of, and Joann Harper's Chiefs Apron.

"I get texts all the time, 'Do you have your apron on?" Joann said. "I’m going, 'Yes, I have my apron on.'"

It's a gift from her son, and she's worn it every game since 2015.

"It’s so old it’s getting where it’s thread barren, but I still do it," Joann said.

She washes it after every wear, not worried about washing away it's charm.

"Magic comes from within us, I believe," Joann said. "The joy that we have for the game, I really think that that’s what the magic is, is the love of the game."

Who knows if cakes or clothes can change the outcome of a game, but with Super Bowl Sunday around the corner, why stop now?

"I’m proud to wear it right now, because I know it’s going to be fine on Sunday," Joann said.

—