Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Surveys to determine if tornadoes hit southwestern Missouri

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jeff Penner
Severe weather is rolling into the Kansas City area and the gloomy forecast already is having an impact on travel and weekend plans.
Severe weather.jpg
Posted at 4:16 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 17:16:45-04

GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — Cleanup continues after two small tornadoes touched down early Monday in rural areas of southwestern Missouri.

The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed that an EF-1 twister touched down around 1 a.m. in Newton County carrying 90 mph winds. KYTV-TV reports that several trees were uprooted, and a mobile home and farm outbuilding were damaged.

The weather service said an EF-0 tornado with winds of 85 mph touched down in Jasper County near Dudenville around 4:45 a.m. Trees were knocked over, the roof was torn off of a barn, and an irrigation system was damaged.

There were no reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service says more storms are likely on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage