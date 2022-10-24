3 people died, 3 more injured Monday in St. Louis school shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people are dead after a shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, according to St. Louis police.

St. Louis Police Commissioner Michael Sack said at a news conference that the three dead included an adult, a girl and the alleged shooter.

The shooting, which occurred just after 9 a.m., forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety, according to The Associated Press.

Dozens of police vehicles swarmed the school shortly after the shooting was reported.

Police confronted and stopped the suspect inside the school, where he was taken into custody. It's unclear how the shooter died.

The FBI said in a statement later Monday morning that there was no longer an “immediate threat” at the school, the AP reported.

Police initially said six people, including the suspect, were injured during the incident. Some siffered shrapnel injuries or cardiac arrest, according to St. Louis police, so it's unclear how many people were shot.

Everyone injured was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

No further details about the injuries were immediately released, according to the AP.

Sen. Josh Hawley called news of the shooting "devastating" and thanked St. Louis authorities "for the swift response."

Devastating news in St. Louis. I’m grateful for the swift response of local law enforcement. My office is in contact with local authorities and we stand ready to offer all assistance possible https://t.co/8WpBPKp0vw — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 24, 2022

St. Louis Public Schools said it had received reports that two students were shot and transported to the hospital. It also announced a reunification plan for parents of students who were evacuated after the shooting.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

