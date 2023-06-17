Suspect in custody after fatal hit-and-run crash involving suspected impairment in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday that involved suspected impairment, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

At around 9:34 p.m. Friday, a silver Ford Fusion traveling east in the westbound lanes of Forrester Road struck an orange homemade motorcycle that was traveling west on the road.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle after the head-on crash, and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition before dying from injuries.

Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the silver Ford Fusion fled the scene after the crash, but was later taken into custody, per KCPD.

KCPD is investigating the crash and suspects impairment was involved.

This is the 36th fatal crash of 2023. There were 41 fatal crashes at this time last year.