Suspect robs seller at gunpoint during Facebook Marketplace transaction in Mission Hills, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A seller was robbed at gunpoint during a Facebook Marketplace transaction in Mission Hills, Kansas, on Monday, police said.

The Prairie Village Police Department was called to the 1900 block of W. 56th Street on an aggravated robbery at 7:00 p.m.

Police learned a resident at a home in the area was selling a gaming computer to the suspect after meeting them through Facebook Marketplace.

After giving the suspect the computer, the suspect pointed a gun at the resident and told them to walk away.

Police said the suspect then left in a gray four-door Kia with an unknown license plate.

The vehicle went eastbound toward State Line Road, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Prairie Village Police Department at (913)-642-6868.


